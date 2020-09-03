GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,232 shares of company stock worth $46,191,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.43. 1,654,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.28.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

