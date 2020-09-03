GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.33. 23,188,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,999,707. The stock has a market cap of $305.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

