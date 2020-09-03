GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,986,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,137,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

