GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 813.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,292 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.3% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of American Express by 877.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

