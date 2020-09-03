GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,219 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.79. 453,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

