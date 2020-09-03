GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,240 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 75.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $154.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

