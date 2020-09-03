GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,525 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 249,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,853. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.