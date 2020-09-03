GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,782,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,295,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

