GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 522.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,377,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089,539. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

