GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,751 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in CVS Health by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. 8,920,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

