GoByte Price Tops $0.0309 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $227,261.99 and $8,208.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008862 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.