Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 98,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 417,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The firm has a market cap of $307.13 million and a P/E ratio of -35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

