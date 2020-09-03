Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 3,398 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $371,102.82.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.