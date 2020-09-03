GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will post sales of $114.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $139.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $475.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $490.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $515.78 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $521.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 105.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,173. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

