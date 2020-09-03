GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

GPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research started coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 224.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 297,699 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 181,614 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $161.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

