GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $339,053.26 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $339,053.26 and approximately $516.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 73.8% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00125409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00208298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.01577740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00176121 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,393,587 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

