Greenspring Associates LLC Has $29.73 Million Position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Greenspring Associates LLC lessened its stake in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923,305 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises about 18.2% of Greenspring Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenspring Associates LLC owned about 2.19% of Sprout Social worth $29,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $52,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,816,575 shares of company stock worth $105,121,375.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

NYSE SPT traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 786,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,870. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

