Greenspring Associates LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Greenspring Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 1,359.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,905 shares during the period. Slack makes up 4.5% of Greenspring Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenspring Associates LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Slack by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Slack by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,103,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,837,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $3,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,084,267 shares of company stock worth $67,960,170 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Shares of WORK traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 20,945,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,060,562. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

