Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after buying an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,418,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744,787. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

