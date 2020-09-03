Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Shares Up 17.8%

Shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) shot up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.06. 91,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 383,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Gridsum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gridsum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Gridsum by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 890,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 274,800 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

