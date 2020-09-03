Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 980 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,261. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

