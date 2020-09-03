Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
Shares of GOF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,353. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
