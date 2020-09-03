Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GBAB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.87. 1,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

