Hellenic Coin (HNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $498,087.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $26.39 million and $498,087.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00490930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000778 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000442 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,781,363 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.