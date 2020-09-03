HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $846.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00051517 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,882.10 or 1.02012195 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003034 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000416 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00200110 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002839 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,257,625 coins and its circulating supply is 258,122,475 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

