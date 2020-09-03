Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,863 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.98. 848,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,122. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

