Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 383,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $96,095,000 after buying an additional 174,689 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 62,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 279.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 56,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $240,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,446. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

