Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded up $62.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,717.39. 2,461,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,536.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,388.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

