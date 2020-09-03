Horizon Investments LLC Buys 12,638 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,724,586 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $21.02 on Wednesday, hitting $573.86. 21,680,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,715,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.25 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.38.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.