Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 25,393 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 322,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 218,552 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.28. 3,386,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,540. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

