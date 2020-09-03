Hurricane Energy (LON:DELT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hurricane Energy (LON:DELT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.06) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 70.37 and a quick ratio of 69.88.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile
