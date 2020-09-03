HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.62

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 2672000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HUYA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 85,151 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 530,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

