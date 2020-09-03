Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.40. 488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Idorsia to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DNB Markets lowered Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Idorsia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Idorsia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21.

