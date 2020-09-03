ILCOIN Price Hits $0.0150 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ILCOIN has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $571,090.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003063 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002669 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000892 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Crex24, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

