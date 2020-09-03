Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $10.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

IFRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ci Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,643. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Inflarx will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

