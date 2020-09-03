Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.85. 2,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.74% of Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

