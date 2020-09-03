Insider Selling: Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Sells 16,250 Shares of Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Healthequity stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,362. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.33, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter worth about $723,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 69.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 517,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 119.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

