Insider Selling: Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CMO Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $52,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,297 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $37,081.23.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $35,298.36.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 786,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,870. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

