Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells 218 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $64,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederic Lequient also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $91,334.87.

NYSE VEEV traded down $15.90 on Thursday, reaching $281.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.88. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

