Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 11,082 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after buying an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,668,000 after acquiring an additional 495,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 412,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,313,000 after acquiring an additional 302,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $8.49 on Thursday, hitting $228.81. 550,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.73. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

