Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,286 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,372,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.