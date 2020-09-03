Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 9,230 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,943,000 after purchasing an additional 324,231 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $122.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

