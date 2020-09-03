Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 9.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Gentex by 439.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 238,888 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gentex by 4,293.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 58,996 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gentex by 111.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gentex stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.32. 1,571,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

