Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

