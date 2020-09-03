Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $380,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $760,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $1,349,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 20,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,251. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,996 shares of company stock valued at $417,644. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

