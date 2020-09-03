Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $130.00. 1,433,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

