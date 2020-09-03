Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,565,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,501. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

