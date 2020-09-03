Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after acquiring an additional 186,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.08. 972,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,795. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

