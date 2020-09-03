Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after buying an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,890,000 after purchasing an additional 394,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,710,000 after purchasing an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.08. 2,082,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,046. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

