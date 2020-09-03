Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $4.57 on Thursday, hitting $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,946. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

